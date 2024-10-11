Mike Santana vs. Moose Announced For TNA Bound For Glory

Mike Santana will battle Moose at TNA Bound For Glory later this month. It was announced on this week’s episode of Impact that the two will do battle on the October 26th PPV after a back-and-forth promo between the two. Santana called Moose out and said that he’d forgotten where he came from, while Moose said that he left the fans and became a TNA World Champion.

Moose said he wouldn’t Santana unless it was a big box office bout and said he’s the face of TNA, while Santana is a disappointment as a “poor Puerto Rican kid from the projects.” Santino Marella confirmed the match later in the show.

Bound For Glory airs live on PPV from Detroit. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact.

