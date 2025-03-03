Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali Added to TNA Sacrifice

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana for Sacrifice on March 14 in El Paso, TX. Here’s the updated card:

* Ladder Match for TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah & Two TBA vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Nic Nemeth returns