Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali Added to TNA Sacrifice

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Sacrifice Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana for Sacrifice on March 14 in El Paso, TX. Here’s the updated card:

* Ladder Match for TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah & Two TBA vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Nic Nemeth returns

