Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali Added to TNA Sacrifice
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana for Sacrifice on March 14 in El Paso, TX. Here’s the updated card:
* Ladder Match for TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner
* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah & Two TBA vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Nic Nemeth returns
BREAKING: @MustafaAli_X will face @Santana_Proud at #TNASacrifice LIVE March 14 on TNA+ from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!
Get tickets: https://t.co/q9QPYF7cuf
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/9IIhMDs19V pic.twitter.com/Hlp3Je1LEY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 3, 2025
