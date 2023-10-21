wrestling / News

Mike Santana vs. Ortiz Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 10-27-23 Image Credit: AEW

Make Santana and Ortiz will collide on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The former tag team partners have been feuding since after AEW All In, and it was announced on tonight’s show that they will face off in a singles match on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT.

