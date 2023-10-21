wrestling / News
Mike Santana vs. Ortiz Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
Make Santana and Ortiz will collide on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The former tag team partners have been feuding since after AEW All In, and it was announced on tonight’s show that they will face off in a singles match on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT.
“How about we do what we do best? In Philadelphia, WE FIGHT.”@santana_proud | @ortiz_powerful
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gvXFbtQMFJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2023
