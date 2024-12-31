Mike Santana Said He Wasn’t Progressing In AEW, Wants Opportunity To Grow

In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Santana spoke about the pros and cons of his time in AEW and said that he left because he felt he wasn’t progressing there. Santana is currently in TNA Wrestling as a singles act, after spending most of his AEW time in a tag team or faction.

He said: “If you’re not progressing in this business, then you’re dying. And that’s with anything, any job. If you’re not working to get a higher position or to progress in any way, then what are we doing here? And I’ve always said that my biggest thing was that I want to grow. I’ve always lived my life and every aspect where I’m chasing what’s next. ‘How are we going to grow? How are we going to continue building?’ And it got to a point where it was like that wasn’t happening, and we weren’t getting those opportunities. And I just wasn’t feeling that. I grew as a man there, cause I went through a lot of things. Like, during my time there, my father passed away. I dealt with my addiction issues. My friendship and partnership and all that stuff started to be affected. I grew. And it showed me a lot of different situations to learn from. So I’m always grateful for the opportunities that I had there. I’m not, like, everyone else, and I’m not going to bury everyone…that’s not me. It prepared me for what’s ahead, you know what I mean?“