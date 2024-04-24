Mike Santana On When He Signed With TNA, Says He Was In Talks With ‘Everyone’

Mike Santana is officially signed with TNA, and he recently revealed when he joined the company. TNA announced on Wednesday that Santana had signed on with the company and he spoke with the Paltrocast where he discussed his signing on board.

“Maybe a few weeks,” he said of when the deal came together (per Fightful). “As soon as I made it public that I left AEW, that phone rang. I was in talks with everyone. My options were pretty much open.”

He added, “I knew that TNA was definitely a priority of mine and top of the list. The conversations went good and we got things together within a couple of weeks.”

Santana returned to the company at TNA Rebellion, and is set to make his in-ring return for the company on this week’s TNA Impact.