Mike Santana Says World Title Is His Ultimate Goal In TNA

In an interview with Fightful, Mike Santana spoke about his return to TNA and what he wants to do there that he hadn’t before, which includes the World title. Santana made his return to the promotion back in April.

He said: “Any and everything. I want to do what I did as a tag team, but go even harder. Now, I’m representing myself. I’m excited for what the future holds. Both TNA and I have the same mentality and vision. I’m thankful for that. I’m here to take spots. I’m not shying away from that. my ultimate goal is to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I know I’m going to bust my ass and put in the work to get there. We helped elevate the company when we were here before and I plan to continue to do that during my time now.“