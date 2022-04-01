Mike Tenay Says He’s Been Contacted By Multiple Companies, Currently Enjoying Retirement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA attempted to get Mike Tenay to come out of retirement for their Triplemania show in Monterrey on April 30. Both Larry Dallas and Konnan attempted to get Tenay for the English commentary, but he declined. Dallas will instead call the show with Lenny Leonard.

According to Tenay, he’s been contacted by GCW and MLW for commentary recently, but turned them down. He was also contacted by WWE to do interviews for documentaries but he likewise turned them down. He noted that while there’s a chance for him to return, he hasn’t felt it’s the right time or place. He’s also enjoying retirement and has no financial reason to come back.