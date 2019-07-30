Mike, Then Maria Kanellis Win 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Mike Kanellis won the WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw, but it didn’t last very long before his wife Maria stepped in. During the opening segment of the show, R-Truth successfully retained the championship during a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team match alongside Carmella against Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. After the match, the “mosh pit” — all WWE stars — climbed up onto the apron and went after Truth. After a dogpile, the ref counted the pin and Kanellis climbed out from under with the title. He escaped to the back and hid there until Maria showed up and demanded her way in.

Later in the show, Maria ordered Mike to lay down for her so she could pin him and lay claim to the title. He reluctantly did so, and Maria became the first pregnant 24/7 Champion. She then walked around backstage parading the title and daring people to try and pin a pregnant woman to claim the championship.

This marks both Mike and Maria’s first runs with the championship, while R-Truth’s tenth title reign ends at seven days. Pics and video from the segments are below: