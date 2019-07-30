wrestling / News
Mike, Then Maria Kanellis Win 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Mike Kanellis won the WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw, but it didn’t last very long before his wife Maria stepped in. During the opening segment of the show, R-Truth successfully retained the championship during a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team match alongside Carmella against Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. After the match, the “mosh pit” — all WWE stars — climbed up onto the apron and went after Truth. After a dogpile, the ref counted the pin and Kanellis climbed out from under with the title. He escaped to the back and hid there until Maria showed up and demanded her way in.
Later in the show, Maria ordered Mike to lay down for her so she could pin him and lay claim to the title. He reluctantly did so, and Maria became the first pregnant 24/7 Champion. She then walked around backstage parading the title and daring people to try and pin a pregnant woman to claim the championship.
This marks both Mike and Maria’s first runs with the championship, while R-Truth’s tenth title reign ends at seven days. Pics and video from the segments are below:
The MOSH PIT is ready.
Are you? #Raw #247Championship pic.twitter.com/IALJ3p0IAt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
THIS IS THE PART WHERE WE CRANK IT UP.#Raw @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/b2PMzpO0mN
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Something seems to have @1ReneeMichelle more frustrated than usual… 😬#RAW @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/GyOvJiyMrn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
STILL your #247Champion… @RonKillings! #Raw pic.twitter.com/6auXEI7dpf
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
HOW DID HE DO IT?!@RealMikeBennett emerges from the pile as our NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/fsi1CzVb3H
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
RUN, MIKE, RUN!! @RealMikeBennett has captured the #247Title from @RonKillings and is on the MOVE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/iIdfBq9ieH
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Just let her in, @RealMikeBennett…#RAW @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/oAfA4zk5mA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
FIRST. EVER. PREGNANT. CHAMPION.@MariaLKanellis just made @RealMikeBennett lay down for the count to become NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Ozc6vd6gf2
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Well, that was a short-lived reign for @RealMikeBennett. @MariaLKanellis is the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ek0cg6LJG0
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
#MomLife.#RAW @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/HXlbuZuyqH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
