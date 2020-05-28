wrestling / News
News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl
AEW will be taping next week’s edition of Dynamite today, and PWInsider reports that from what they’ve heard, Tyson is not scheduled to work the show. However, plans could always change. Tyson did attend the AEW Memorial Day party over the weekend.
PWInsider also reports that in addition to MMA stars Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and actor Mickey Gooch (who is a good friend of Tyson’s) were also part of Tyson’s entourage on Dynamite. Gooch was the one with black eye makeup. In addition to being Tyson’s friend, Gooch also was in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot which also featured Jericho.
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that former Jersey Shore star Zack “24” Clayton was also part of the wild Jericho – Tyson brawl, making a brief cameo where he was holding Jericho back. Clayton actually took part in a WWE tryout last year.
Cejudo tweeted about the segment after the show.
The return of uncle Mike. #staytune https://t.co/XN4AT2gZOE
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch on Why Stepping Away for Her Pregnancy Was the Right Choice, Discusses the Option of Returning to the Ring Later On
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things