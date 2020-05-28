News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl

AEW will be taping next week’s edition of Dynamite today, and PWInsider reports that from what they’ve heard, Tyson is not scheduled to work the show. However, plans could always change. Tyson did attend the AEW Memorial Day party over the weekend.

PWInsider also reports that in addition to MMA stars Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and actor Mickey Gooch (who is a good friend of Tyson’s) were also part of Tyson’s entourage on Dynamite. Gooch was the one with black eye makeup. In addition to being Tyson’s friend, Gooch also was in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot which also featured Jericho.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that former Jersey Shore star Zack “24” Clayton was also part of the wild Jericho – Tyson brawl, making a brief cameo where he was holding Jericho back. Clayton actually took part in a WWE tryout last year.

Cejudo tweeted about the segment after the show.