More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen

Mike Tyson is joining the commentary team on next week’s AEW Rampage, and a new report says more appearances may be in the works. It was announced on Rampage that the boxing legend will be part of the commentary team next week, and PWInsider has some new details about Tyson’s deal with AEW.

According to the report, the deal for Tyson to appear came together a few days ago. It was also noted, without providing additional context, that the site was told this may not be a one-off for him.

Tyson first appeared as an enforcer at AEW Double or Nothing in May of 2020 for the AEW TNT Championship Tournament finals. He then appeared on the AEW Dynamite the week after and faced off against the Inner Circle before returning in April of last year to aid Chris Jericho against The Pinnacle.