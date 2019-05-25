wrestling / News
AEW News: Mike Tyson Backstage At Double or Nothing, Cody Tweets Photo From Production Table
May 25, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has tweeted a backstage photo from Double or Nothing of Brandi Rhodes standing with all-time boxing great Mike Tyson.
The champ is here @MikeTyson #AEWDoN @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/4oonq5jWKs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 25, 2019
– Cody has tweeted a photo of himself at the production table backstage.
Let’s live forever! pic.twitter.com/TqQ74NrIrM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 25, 2019
