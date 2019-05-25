wrestling / News

AEW News: Mike Tyson Backstage At Double or Nothing, Cody Tweets Photo From Production Table

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Tyson

– AEW has tweeted a backstage photo from Double or Nothing of Brandi Rhodes standing with all-time boxing great Mike Tyson.

– Cody has tweeted a photo of himself at the production table backstage.

