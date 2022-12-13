wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Hangs Out With Anthony Bowens & HOOK
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
Mike Tyson hung out with a couple of AEW stars over the weekend in Anthony Bowens and HOOK. Bowens posted to Twitter to share the picture of himself, HOOK, and Tyson at a nightclub on Sunday evening, as you can see below.
Tyson has appeared in AEW several times, most recently doing commentary for an episode of AEW Rampage.
🥊 ✂️ 7️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CA1BqJB0Nu
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) December 12, 2022
