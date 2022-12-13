wrestling / News

Mike Tyson Hangs Out With Anthony Bowens & HOOK

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Tyson AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Mike Tyson hung out with a couple of AEW stars over the weekend in Anthony Bowens and HOOK. Bowens posted to Twitter to share the picture of himself, HOOK, and Tyson at a nightclub on Sunday evening, as you can see below.

Tyson has appeared in AEW several times, most recently doing commentary for an episode of AEW Rampage.

