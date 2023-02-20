Mike Tyson Prefers WWE to AEW, Matt Menard Calls Him A Mark

In the latest episode of his Youtube channel Hotboxin’ (via Wrestlingnews.co), Mike Tyson spoke about his appearances for AEW and said that he prefers showing up for WWE. This didn’t sit well with Matt Menard, who called Tyson a mark on Twitter.

Tyson said: ““Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don’t care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I’d rather go there even though they (AEW) pay more money.”