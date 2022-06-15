wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Reportedly Backs Out Of The Roast of Ric Flair
June 15, 2022
It was reported yesterday that Mike Tyson was set to be a part of the Roast of Ric Flair at Starrcast V. Now it seems that less than 24 hours later, he is no longer a part of it. TMZ reports that Tyson’s representatives confirmed that he will not be a part of the event.
They said in a statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast.”
It’s unknown what the ‘unforeseen circumstances’ are at this time.