Mike Tyson Return Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Ends In Draw (Pics, Video)
Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring tonight for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. After eight rounds of action, the fight ended in a draw. After the fight, Tyson said he was “good with” the draw. Photos and video from the fight are below.
Tyson is, of course, a WWE Hall of Famer and recently appeared on AEW Dynamite where he got into a brawl with Chris Jericho.
Michael Buffer, who was often used for main event introductions in WCW during the 90s, did the introductions.
