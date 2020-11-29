wrestling / News

Mike Tyson Return Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Ends In Draw (Pics, Video)

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Mike Tyson AEW Double or Nothing

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring tonight for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. After eight rounds of action, the fight ended in a draw. After the fight, Tyson said he was “good with” the draw. Photos and video from the fight are below.

Tyson is, of course, a WWE Hall of Famer and recently appeared on AEW Dynamite where he got into a brawl with Chris Jericho.

Michael Buffer, who was often used for main event introductions in WCW during the 90s, did the introductions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Tyson, Ashish

More Stories

loading