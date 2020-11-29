Mike Tyson Return Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Ends In Draw (Pics, Video)

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring tonight for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. After eight rounds of action, the fight ended in a draw. After the fight, Tyson said he was “good with” the draw. Photos and video from the fight are below.

Tyson is, of course, a WWE Hall of Famer and recently appeared on AEW Dynamite where he got into a brawl with Chris Jericho.

Michael Buffer, who was often used for main event introductions in WCW during the 90s, did the introductions.

Tyson looks like an old surgeon #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/mNI0mjGaEK — George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) November 29, 2020

The legend Mike Tyson has made it into the ring #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/iYQwY5ghWi — Cage Talk UFC (@CageTalkUFC) November 29, 2020

For The Love Of God, Any Available Doctor, RN, MA, Someone Who Knows CPR Get Down To Staples To Save Roy Jones #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/8MmVSNWVpf — Mr. Bennett (@sbnumb3) November 29, 2020

So far the best part of this fight is @SnoopDogg on commentary 😎 #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/L4ZhhvhLbR — Macho Mike (@MachoMike_TV) November 29, 2020

"This is too good to stop. If there's a cut, put some Vaseline on it and let's keep it going!" Snoop Dogg RULES! #TYSONvsJONES pic.twitter.com/Sm1BbgeKjm — Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 29, 2020

Snoop Dog is CLEARLY the best thing about the #TysonVsJones fight Coming out for the 5th round, Mike clenches with Roy, and Snoop (flashing back to the Evander Holyfield bite) says, .."Lord don't let him have a flashback, Precious Lord don't let him have a flashback!"😂 pic.twitter.com/Zst8e6RB7n — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) November 29, 2020

Great to see this champ back in the ring.@MikeTyson

Respect!#tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/2yeqfNS5aV — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 29, 2020

Love the respect shown between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr#tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/7w7Sqp8xv0 — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) November 29, 2020

In all seriousness I enjoyed it 2 of my all time favorites. Definitely gonna re-watch their old fights tonight on YouTube #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/M7N0MmmaUW — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) November 29, 2020