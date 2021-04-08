AEW News: Mike Tyson Saves Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Tay Conti Beats The Bunny

Mike Tyson came to the rescue of Chris Jericho on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw The Pinnacle attack Jericho during an interview with Alex Marvez with the Inner Circle locked inside their dressing room. Tyson came down and ran off the Pinnacle and allied with Jericho, then beat up Shawn Spears. You can see a clip from the segment below:

Why would you EVER try to square off against @MikeTyson?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PGLIX91Nh7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 8, 2021

– Tay Conti was victorious in her match against The Bunny on Dynamite, and you can see a clip from the #1 contender’s win below: