Mike Tyson Set to Appear at AEW Double or Nothing

Mike Tyson is making is return to wrestling PPV, as he’s set to appear at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW announced on Wednesday’s episode that Tyson will appear at Double or Nothing and present the AEW TNT Championship to the winner of the Cody vs. Lance Archer match that serves as the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament.

Tyson’s most well-known pro wrestling appearance is his appearance as the special enforcer at WrestleMania XIV for Shawn Michaels’ WWE Title defense against Steve Austin. Tyson counted the pinfall for Austin and punched out HBK after the match when Michaels tried to take a swing. MLW reportedly had been speaking with Tyson’s team about potentially doing something as of late.

It’s been a privilege to compete in this tournament. It’ll be an honor to finish it. The King of PPV, The Baddest Man On The Planet, Iron Mike Tyson to present the @tntdrama CHAMPIONSHIP #aew pic.twitter.com/gShd18YUpX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020