Mike Tyson Set For Shark Week Special

– Wrestling fan and occasional guest star Mike Tyson is set to get his own special during the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. Here’s a press release:

SHARK WEEK TO DELIVER FINCREDIBLE 1-2 PUNCH AS MIKE TYSON GOES TOE TO FIN WITH ONE OF THE OCEAN’S TOP APEX PREDATORS ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

(Los Angeles) – For over thirty years, SHARK WEEK has been television’s most anticipated summer event and this year, the pop culture phenomenon dives deeper than ever before with new discoveries, new technology and new co-stars for the sharks. SHARK WEEK 2020 makes a splash starting Sunday, August 9th at 8PM ET/PT and continues through Sunday, August 16th on Discovery Channel. SHARK WEEK has become the destination for must-watch shark programming, and this year, heavyweight champ Mike Tyson kicks off the week by throwing his hat in the underwater ring.

Legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson is taking on a new challenge…and he picked the most unlikely training partner. Iron Mike will go head to head with one of the ocean’s top apex predators in TYSON VS. JAWS: RUMBLE ON THE REEF. With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark… all in the name of research. And don’t worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” said Tyson. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

The pop culture phenomenon will combine the best of science and technology to capture the secret lives of sharks taking viewers where cameras have never been before. In addition, Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the SHARK WEEK experience to viewers in new and innovative ways through digital and social media platforms, partnerships with nonprofit groups, affiliates, education programs, and more.

Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the #SHARKWEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. Viewers will have a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark news and hot topics around the globe. And because there’s still a lot you don’t know about sharks – follow Discovery on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on all the latest programming and even some bite-sized facts you never knew you needed. Head over to SharkPickles.com for a tease of what’s coming at you! Viewers can also check out this year’s SHARK WEEK 2020 promo with Mike Tyson on Tik Tok.