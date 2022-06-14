wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Set for The Roast of Ric Flair During Starrcast V
– As first reported by TMZ Sports, boxing legend Mike Tyson will be taking part in The Roast of Ric Flair at Starrcast V later next month.
The event will be held on Friday, July 29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Later that weekend, Flair is set to work in a tag team match that’s billed as the final match of his career. The Roast of Ric Flair, featuring Mike Tyson, will stream live on FITE TV.
