Mike Tyson Set to Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced that Mike Tyson will be making his AEW Dynamite debut with an appearance on Wednesday night’s broadcast. You can view the full announcement below.
The 53-year-old boxing legend made an appearance at last night’s AEW Double or Nothing event and presented the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes. This week’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TNT. The show will be held at Daily’s Place on Wednesday, May 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Fresh off his appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing Pay Per View, Iron @MikeTyson will make his #AEWDynamite debut LIVE THIS WED, May 27th at 8/7c on TNT!
Re-Live all the action and excitement from #DoubleOrNothing now on demand from all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/p8WkpNfWG9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
