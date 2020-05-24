wrestling / News

Mike Tyson Set to Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite - Mike Tyson

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced that Mike Tyson will be making his AEW Dynamite debut with an appearance on Wednesday night’s broadcast. You can view the full announcement below.

The 53-year-old boxing legend made an appearance at last night’s AEW Double or Nothing event and presented the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes. This week’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TNT. The show will be held at Daily’s Place on Wednesday, May 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

