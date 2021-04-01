wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Set For Next Weekend’s Violent x Suffering Show
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
Violent x Suffering’s latest show is set to get a bit more iron in its diet, with Mike Tyson set to appear. VxS announced on Thursday that Tyson will appear at next Friday’s Lucid Dreams event, which is part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
Tyson’s role on the show has yet to be revealed. The show takes place on April 9th at 11:59 PM ET and will be main evented by Lio Rush vs. Low Ki. You can see the announcement below:
🚨BREAKING:
TV and Movie Superstar, Former WBC, WBA and IBF World Heavyweight Champion, and Boxing Hall of Famer @MikeTyson joins VxS
GET TICKETS NOW @ https://t.co/8b5020imwf pic.twitter.com/rKE3875Fcx
— VxS プロレス (@vxswrestling) April 1, 2021
