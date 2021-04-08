Mike Tyson, Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced a big card for next week’s episode of Dynamite featuring Mike Tyson and more. The company announced the following card after tonight’s episode, which includes Tyson acting as the special enforcer for a match between Chris Jericho and The Pinnacle’s Dax Harwood.

The show airs Wednesday on TNT.

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Rey Fenix and PAC

* AEW TNT Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood (Special Enforcer: Mike Tyson)

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Anthony Ogogo’s debut