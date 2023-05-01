wrestling / News

Mike Tyson Thinks He’d Do Well In A Wrestling Match With Logan Paul

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Tyson AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Tyson said he’d consider a wrestling match with Logan Paul and it wouldn’t go well for Paul.

He said: “I would kick his fucking ass. Yes, I would do it, even though I love him, though.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Tyson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading