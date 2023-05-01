wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Thinks He’d Do Well In A Wrestling Match With Logan Paul
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Tyson said he’d consider a wrestling match with Logan Paul and it wouldn’t go well for Paul.
He said: “I would kick his fucking ass. Yes, I would do it, even though I love him, though.“
