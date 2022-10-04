Mike ‘Wild Boar’ Hitchman Discusses WWE’s Plans for NXT Europe

– During a recent interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar, aka Mike Hitchman, discussed WWE executive Triple H’s efforts to expand WWE’s business in Europe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wild Boar on the change from NXT UK to NXT Europe: “It was kind of briefly mentioned towards the end when the call came. We didn’t know too much about it to be honest with you. Still don’t.”

His thoughts on possibly working with NXT Europe: “You’ve got to be sensible with it. You don’t know what point in your life you’re going to be in if an offer comes along. So I can’t say yes, I can’t say no. All I’m saying is you know, regardless if I’m involved or not, I feel like NXT Europe could be a pretty cool thing.”

NXT Europe is expected to launch later in 2023. Hitchman was released from NXT UK in August.