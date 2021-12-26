Mikey Rukus on Putting Together Adam Cole’s New AEW Theme, Capturing a Vibe

– During a recent interview on One on One With Jon Alba, AEW Music Production Coordinator Mikey Rukus discussed creating Adam Cole’s new entrance theme and when he complete. Rukus stated the following (via Fightful):

“Yeah, it was a good time, that whole entire weekend was an adventure. I had actually finished Adam Cole’s song the week, the week of like, maybe the day before I flew out. I remember he and I were exchanging a couple of text messages. I was talking to Tony about it. I knew we had to I had no idea it was gonna take off the way it did. I had no idea whatsoever. All of a sudden, it just became like this thing and then the catchphrase, and then you know, and then number one on iTunes, and I was like, ‘What is happening here?’ You know, it just, we encapsulated a vibe, and it just it worked everything kind of just rolled together.”

Adam Cole made his AEW debut last September at All Out 2021. Following Cole’s debut, his new entrance theme, “All About Tha (Boom)” became No. 1 on the iTunes metal charts.