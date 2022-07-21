Mikey Rukus On Working With Tony Khan On AEW Theme Music, Fan Reactions

Mikey Rukus is AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed working with Tony Khan on the musical styles and more. Rukus spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody show for a new interview and talked the fan reactions to his singing on the songs and more.

“A lot of times, fans will ask, ‘How come you have to sing on all these songs? How come he can’t sing?,'” Rukus said. “There is always going to be an initial reaction to something people aren’t familiar with. 20% will always support it, 20% will always hate it, and the other 60% will look at it and be on the fence and be influenced by a number of things. Maybe they like the song, but don’t like the artist. Maybe they like the song, but the people they follow hate it, so they hate it too. Maybe they aren’t really into it, but they see everybody else like it, so they like it too. There are different things that play into that and it’s the realm of working throughout those things.”

He continued, “Tony and I spoke a long time ago about AEW music being prominent in popular music. There’s a reason why I’m doing lyrics on some of these songs. When you have a band like Rage Against The Machine or Tool or Slipknot, they’re going to have the same singer. Our music is being exposed to people outside of the wrestling bubble and it says ‘All Elite Wrestling.’ We want some familiarity and continuity there. If they hear, Rukus’ vocals on the All Elite Wrestling song ‘All About The Boom’ or they hear it again on Keith Lee’s, ‘Who am I, I am Keith Lee.’ Now we put a face with the name, a voice with the sound, and with audio branding. It pulls it all together. When there are opportunities to bring in featured artists, great. When there are other songs where we kind of planned it out where my voice will be on it, great. We have a very broad and long-term plan for the AEW music brand and that’s where all of that ties in.”