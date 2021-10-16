wrestling / News

Mikey Rukus Reveals Sneak Peek of Owen Hart Theme He’s Working On

October 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Owen Hart, WWE, Kevin Dunn, AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW music man Mikey Rukus revealed a sneak peek of the Owen Hart theme song he has been working on. As previously reported that AEW has partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation for a variety of projects. This will include Owen appearing in the upcoming AEW console game, which could be what the music is for.

The deal also includes a tournament in his honor as well as “unique and original” Owen merchandise, like action figures, clothes, posters and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mikey Rukus, Owen Hart, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading