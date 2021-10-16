wrestling / News
Mikey Rukus Reveals Sneak Peek of Owen Hart Theme He’s Working On
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW music man Mikey Rukus revealed a sneak peek of the Owen Hart theme song he has been working on. As previously reported that AEW has partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation for a variety of projects. This will include Owen appearing in the upcoming AEW console game, which could be what the music is for.
The deal also includes a tournament in his honor as well as “unique and original” Owen merchandise, like action figures, clothes, posters and more.
Happy #AEWRampage day!! Buy-in on YouTube at 9PM EST and then Rampage at 10/9C on TNT!
But first take a quick trip back to 1992 with a bit of an edge to it. The honor is and always will be mine. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/IUCDV8gCY6
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) October 15, 2021
