Mikey Whipwreck On What Made Steve Austin Special In ECW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mikey Whipwreck spoke about Steve Austin’s evolution when he arrived in ECW in 1995, playing a different character than he had in WCW. Here are highlights:

On the importance of wrestling seminars: “I think it’s important because now the business has changed so much. You don’t have the territories and traveling with the veterans as much and getting those 5-6 hours in a car and learning that way. So for some older guys that come in and have to coach the younger guys in a more intimate setting, I think it helps.”

On his favorite ECW opponents: “Either Justin Credible, Little Guido or Steve Austin. I had a couple: Sabu. Spike [Dudley] was fun to work with too. Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm – the guys that didn’t hurt me. Those were the best ones.”

On Steve Austin: “It was awesome because he was pissed when he came in. He was full of piss and vinegar and Paul said, ‘Here’s the mic. Just go at it.’ He was just being himself and taking a real-life situation and amping it up. It was just awesome. That’s Steve really – down to earth and is a straight shooter. That’s how he is.”