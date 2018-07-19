Mikey Whipwreck Talks Declining an NXT Trainers Job & Turning Down TNA’s Hardcore Justice PPV

– Mikey Whipwreck recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com and discussed why he didn’t accept an invitation to be a part of TNA’s Hardcore Justice PPV and more…

On Declining an NXT Trainers Job: “They asked, I said no. It was one of those that I had to uproot my family to Florida, which I was okay with that, but I didn’t want to move down there and then they decide to fire me, so the uprooting my family; my wife had a good job then as did I, but it wasn’t for me,” he said. “To be a guest trainer for a week would have been okay, but it wasn’t worth to go down there and take the risk. Maybe it could have worked out great and ended up like Billy Kidman, but I could have also went down there and stayed for a week and thought how terrible it was, so I didn’t pursue it. I have no regrets about it.”

On Turning Down TNA’s Hardcore Justice PPV: “Tommy Dreamer asked me, I said, no thanks, and that was it. I would say it was ‘ECW-lite’, but it wasn’t even ‘ECW-lite’ because WWE owned it. It was like, I hate to say ‘bush league’ and ‘imposter ECW,’ but it was,” Whipwreck said. “We did the thing with ECW at WWE and it was more authentic because Paul Heyman was there, Tommy Dreamer was there. It was in one of the ECW buildings, so it kind of had that atmosphere and vibe to it, but TNA doing it felt kind of blah to me, so I passed on it. The money would have been nice but I wasn’t feeling it.”