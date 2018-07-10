Mikey Whipwreck On WWE’s ECW Relaunch & Working With Paul Heyman

Mikey Whipwreck recently spoke with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc and spoke about WWE’s ECW relaunch and his time working with Paul Heyman…

On WWE’s ECW Relaunch: “I think a lot of guys that were there were rejects at first from WWE and WCW, so they really didn’t have anywhere else to go. Plus, it was the whole atmosphere and the whole attitude of us vs them type of deal, and Paul Heyman wasn’t micromanaging at all,” Whipwreck said. “He would just tell us where we were going and this is what he has in mind and everything else would be up to you. He’d give you A and he would give you Z, but B through Y was all up to you, so there was a lot of creative freedom to do what you want to do. It was a really fun time.”

On Working With Paul Heyman: “Paul did not sleep. They called him the Mad Scientist because he was. There were plenty of times when it was like 7 p.m., and show would start at 7:30 p.m. and he would have a napkin and pencil and would make decisions that way, asking who I would want to work with that night. Paul Heyman was very good because he was very motivating. He was that cult-like leader where you would believe in everything he was saying,” Whipwreck said. “He could have been lying through his teeth, which many times it was the case, but he knew how to motivate you. He had his hand and still does have his hand on pop culture. He knew what the people wanted and where the pulse was so he had it down pretty good and is still doing pretty good today.”

On If He Was Contacted For WWE’s ECW Relaunch: “Indirectly they did. Paul Heyman brought it up but I said that I don’t think I can do it, but my body probably would not have been able to handle the schedule,” he said. “If they had done TV Friday and Saturday with house shows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, I probably could have handled it, but considering you were doing house shows on the weekend and then TV was on Monday and Tuesday, my body wouldn’t have handled it well. It would have ended quickly for me.”