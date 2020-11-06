Military Makeover Series Featuring Lacey Evans Is Launching New Streaming Channel

As previously reported, WWE superstar and military veteran Lacey Evans has been involved with the Military Makeover series that provides home makeovers. The popularity of the show has led to it expanding its viewership by launching a free streaming channel on STIRR.

Here’s the press release for the show, courtesy of Military Makeover TV and STIRR:

Popular Veteran Show Military Makeover, a BrandStar Original, Expands Viewership Through Free Streaming Platform STIRR

Military Makeover will be the first BrandStar Original Show to launch a channel on the free, ad-supported streaming platform, STIRR

In addition to its longstanding home on Lifetime and The American Forces Network (AFN), Military Makeover with Montel, a BrandStar Original, is expanding its viewership through a new partnership with STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming TV service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. With over 6 million downloads, STIRR offers local TV viewers across the country more than 130 free TV channels and over 8,000 hours of free video-on-demand (VOD) movies and TV series. The addition of the award-winning show, Military Makeover, expands STIRRs original, veteran-focused, content to audiences across the country.

Military Makeover offers hope and a helping hand on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. Talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of the Marine Corps and the Navy, is both host and co-executive producer of Military Makeover. Montel along with the cast and crew, special guest veteran WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, non-profits and likeminded companies with a similar mission to help veterans, come together to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

“Military Makeover has already proven to be a huge hit with audiences, and we’re excited to welcome BrandStar content to our platform,” said Ben Lister, Director of Content Acquisition and Business Development for STIRR. “Thanks to the incredible success of the STIRR City Channel, we anticipate that this program will become a major attraction for STIRR users when it premieres.”

Military Makeover kicks off with a marathon airing on STIRR City (Channel 1) on November 8 from 10am – 6pm. Thereafter, it will run weekdays 1-2pm and available anytime, on-demand through STIRRs robust VOD library. STIRR can be accessed online (http://www.STIRR.com) or via app which is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices.

“BrandStar is thrilled to embrace STIRRs new OTT streaming platform, bringing our award-winning, original content to a broader demographic, says Mark Alfieri, CEO BrandStar. Being a free platform, our life-changing, veteran stories will now be available for all to see.”