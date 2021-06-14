wrestling / News
New Million Dollar Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Clips)
We have a new Million Dollar Champion following Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes in a ladder match to capture Ted DiBiase’s famous diamond title, and you can see clips and pics from the match below.
Knight follows in the steps of previous Million Dollar Champions DiBiase, Virgil, Steve Austin, and Ted DiBiase Jr. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.
.@CGrimesWWE's gameplan:
1. Climb the ladder 🧗♀️
2. Retrieve the Million Dollar Title 💰
3. Ascend TO THE MOON 🌙 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xBuYr7z96L
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
.@LAKnightWWE looks to go all the way to the TOP in tonight's Million Dollar Title #LadderMatch, streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! 👆 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/UVCTMeRV4N
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2021
CWC: LA SUCKS! LA SUCKS!@LAKnightWWE: 😀
Your anger fuels him. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KJT6nm08I3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2021
The barricade, and @CGrimesWWE, are enduring a 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 tonight. 😬 #NXTTakeOver @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/skw4gg289Y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
Now is the time. LET'S GET GRIMEY. #NXTTakeOver @CGrimesWWE @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/JEgKJQ2dIr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2021
NO ONE came out good in that. #NXTTakeOver @CGrimesWWE @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/QMCYoCuSSo
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑫𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. #ThisIsAwesome #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver @CGrimesWWE @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/XO1wiUWiqq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
It's a GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY for @LAKnightWWE & @CGrimesWWE in the Million Dollar Championship #LadderMatch at #NXTTakeOver In Your House! pic.twitter.com/nUCtra3ohd
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
.@LAKnightWWE said he was going to the top, and he did JUST THAT, as he grabs the MILLION DOLLAR CHAMPIONSHIP! 💲 💲 💲 #NXTTakeOver @MDMTedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/cL32w734Qf
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
