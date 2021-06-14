New Million Dollar Champion Crowned at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Clips)

We have a new Million Dollar Champion following Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes in a ladder match to capture Ted DiBiase’s famous diamond title, and you can see clips and pics from the match below.

Knight follows in the steps of previous Million Dollar Champions DiBiase, Virgil, Steve Austin, and Ted DiBiase Jr. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.

