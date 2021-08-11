wrestling / News
Million Dollar Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover 36
Cameron Grimes will have another shot at the Million Dollar Championship at NXT Takeover 36. On tonight’s episode, LA Knight agreed to a match with Grimes at the PPV for the title, but if Grimes loses than Ted DiBiase becomes Knight’s butler.
Knight beat Andre Chase on the show in short order before Ted DiBiase came out and told Grimes he’s better than being Knight’s butler. DiBiase said that he believes in Grimes and believed he could beat Knight if given another chance. Knight then proposed the match and stipulations, and DiBiase agreed over Grimes’ objections.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the show, which takes place on August 22nd, after NXT.
"You need to shut your mouth." – @MDMTedDiBiase
😳 😳 😳 😳 – The CWC#WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/S8qSjVMRCL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 11, 2021
At #NXTTakeOver 36, The #MillionDollarTitle is on the line, and if @LAKnightWWE wins, @MDMTedDiBiase becomes @LAKnightWWE's BUTLER! #WWENXT @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/V2L4Mihk6B
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2021
