Milwaukee Brewers To Host WWE Night In July

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The MLB has announced that the Milwaukee Brewers will host a WWE night on July 25 at Miller Park.

The description for the event reads: “Let out your best Ric Flair “woo!” — WWE® Night is coming to Miller Park on Saturday, July 25! With a special WWE® Night ticket package, you’ll get a seat for the game against the Pirates, plus take home a limited-edition WWE Item.

