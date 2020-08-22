‘Mimosa Mayhem’ Match Added To AEW All Out, Updated Card

During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho interrupted Orange Cassidy’s interview to challenge him to a match at All Out on September 5. It’s not just any match, however, but a new ‘Chris Jericho creation’: the Mimosa Mayhem match. Eighty gallons of orange juice will be mixed in a tank with 500 cases of ‘a little bit of the bubbly’. The wrestlers can win by pinfall, submission or throwing their opponent into the tank.

Jericho and Cassidy have one win apiece against each other. Jericho won back at Fyter Fest on July 8, while Cassidy pinned Jericho last Wednesday.

.@IAmJericho vs. @orangecassidy III – Mimosa Mayhem Match

Sept 5th | ALL OUT! Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/DwuWkexIpv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2020

The updated lineup for AEW All Out includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (w/ Wardlow)

* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* Britt Baker vs. Big Swole