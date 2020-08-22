wrestling

‘Mimosa Mayhem’ Match Added To AEW All Out, Updated Card

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Chris Jericho Orange Cassidy

During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho interrupted Orange Cassidy’s interview to challenge him to a match at All Out on September 5. It’s not just any match, however, but a new ‘Chris Jericho creation’: the Mimosa Mayhem match. Eighty gallons of orange juice will be mixed in a tank with 500 cases of ‘a little bit of the bubbly’. The wrestlers can win by pinfall, submission or throwing their opponent into the tank.

Jericho and Cassidy have one win apiece against each other. Jericho won back at Fyter Fest on July 8, while Cassidy pinned Jericho last Wednesday.

The updated lineup for AEW All Out includes:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (w/ Wardlow)
* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
* Britt Baker vs. Big Swole

AEW All Out, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Joseph Lee

