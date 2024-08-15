Mina Shirakawa Makes AEW Return On Dynamite, Comments On Toni Storm vs. Mariah May Feud

Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite to comment on the Toni Storm and Mariah May feud. Shirakawa feuded with Storm leading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with her longtime association with May a major factor in the storyline. She made up with Storm after the match at May’s prodding and they walked off together.

Appearing on Wednesday’s show, Shirakawa was asked about the rivalry since May turned on Storm and said she hasn’t spoken to either of them and is heartbroken over what happened. She said she hasn’t seen May this vicious before, nor Storm so obsessed with getting revenge. When asked who she thought would win between the two at All In, she demurred and said she hopes no one gets seriously hurt.