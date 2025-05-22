Mina Shirakawa Officially Announced As Part of AEW Roster

Mina Shirakawa is All Elite at last, as she’s officially joined the AEW roster. Tony Khan announced during this week’s Dynamite on Twitter that Shirakawa, who will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing, is on board with the company.

Khan wrote:

“She’s challenging for the AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWDoN THIS SUNDAY, and after her impressive win on #AEWDynamite + her altercation with World Champion Timeless Toni Storm tonight, now it’s official: @MinaShirakawa is ALL ELITE!”

Shirakawa made her AEW debut on the April 11, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite.

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1925371347695284507