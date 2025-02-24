Mina Shirakawa Names Asuka As a Dream Match

Mina Shirakawa says every AEW star is her rival and that Asuka is a dream match for her. The STARDOM star spoke with Pep Talks for a new interview and was asked which wrestlers or rivals she would like to face in the ring.

“AEW wrestlers, women’s wrestlers is my opponent, my rival,” Shirakawa said (per Fightful). “Still, my dream is to be AEW Women’s World Champion, so every AEW wrestler [is] my rival. It’s just [a] dream match, [and] I respect Asuka so much. I want to say Asuka-san. Senpai.”

She continued, “So Asuka-san always tell me what should I do in the US ring. She [gave] advice every time and message to me. So I love her, I respect her. But now I am STARDOM, and she is WWE. So a little bit difficult, but yeah, it’s my dream.”

Shirakawa is currently out of action due to some injuries suffered at the start of the month at a STARDOM event.