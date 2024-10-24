Mina Shirakawa Comments on How AEW Differs From STARDOM

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Mina Shirakawa spoke about working with AEW and how the promotion differs from STARDOM in Japan. Here are highlights:

On working with Toni Storm: “The character of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is perfect. Character is very important for a professional wrestler, and she’s one of my favorite wrestlers and ideal for our sport. When I fought against her, I was careful not to get sucked in too far into her world. As tag-team partners, we worked so well together that I couldn’t believe it was our first time working together! It was a lot of fun!”

On how AEW differs from STARDOM: “There are many things that make AEW wrestling different from Stardom wrestling. The way we attack is different, the points at which fans get excited about a match are different, and the way the storyline develops into a title match is different. I mixed the AEW style of wrestling with my own wrestling. That style has become my own personality because I don’t share it with the other fighters in Stardom in a good way.”

On her goals for 2025: “I have won Japanese belts and the British belt, but not yet an American belt. In 2025, I want to be a champion in the United States.”