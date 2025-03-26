Mina Shirakawa Confirms She Is Leaving STARDOM For AEW

It was reported yesterday that Mina Shirakawa was set to leave STARDOM, as she was making plans to move to the United States. In a post on Twitter, Shirakawa confirmed her STARDOM exit and noted that she will be joining the AEW roster.

She said: “I, Shirakawa Mina, will be leaving Stardom in March 2025. It is only thanks to the fans who have always believed in me and supported me that I have been able to continue to pursue my dreams and pursue my career as a professional wrestler. Thank you so much. As for the future, I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW.”

https://x.com/wwr_stardom/status/1904827669776392674