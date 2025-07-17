wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Dealing With A Broken Hand Suffered At AEW All In: Texas
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
Mina Shirakawa is out of action due to a broken hand that she suffered at AEW All In: Texas. Tony Schiavone announced Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Shirakawa suffered the broken hand when Athena hit her with the O-Face in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, which was the finish at the bout.
Athena suggested that she had Shirakawa out of the way on the show and thus could focus on Toni Storm.
It’s not yet clear how long Shirakawa will be out of action.
