Mina Shirakawa Is Excited For Her Match with Toni Storm at AEW Forbidden Door
June 26, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Grapsody (via Fightful), Mina Shirakawa spoke about her upcoming match with Toni Storm at AEW Forbidden Door and why she’s excited for it.
She said: “I have loved American culture since I was a child. I love Beyonce. I want to test myself to see how well I could do in the entertainment country because I feel that America is the best entertainment country. I will test myself. I’m very happy that my dreams have come true. I have to become champion and show myself more and more to American wrestling fans. I’m excited. A little nervous. Many feelings.“
