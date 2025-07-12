wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Wins Interim Women’s TV Title At ROH Supercard Of Honor
Mina Shirakawa is the interim ROH Women’s TV Champion, capturing the title at Supercard Of Honor. Shirakawa defeated Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki in a four-way match at Friday’s event to become the interim champion. She made Yamashita tap out to a figure-four leglock to win her first title in AEW or ROH.
Shirakawa is the interim champion while Red Velvet is out of action with injury. When Velvet returns, the two will battle to determine the undisputed champion.
