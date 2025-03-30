Mina Shirakawa Teases Match With Mercedes Mone, Says She Doesn’t Wait In Line

Mina Shirakawa isn’t interested in waiting in line for a shot against Mercedes Mone. Shirakawa teased a match with Mone when STARDOM’s AZM called out the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, retweeting the post and noting that she might want to get a shot as well. Mone reponded and said, “Back of the line, Mina,” to which Shirakawa responded:

“I’m not here to stand in line. I’m here to blow right through it.”

Shirakawa is exiting STARDOM and is expected to sign with AEW.

https://x.com/MinaShirakawa/status/1906300841260167223