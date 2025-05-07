– As previously reported, Mina Shirakawa recently wrestled her last match in STARDOM and plans on relocating to the US to appear in AEW. Mina Shirakawa commented on the move via social media.

She wrote earlier today, “I cried so many tears in this room. But every morning, I chose to fight for my future. Hard times may come. But I’ll never give up. Thank you, Japan. 🇯🇵✈️🇺🇸” Mariah May later responded, “I’m waiting for you 🩷 Us against the world, Mina 👑 ”

You can view that exchange below:

この部屋で、たくさんの想いと向き合った。

簡単な道じゃなかったけど、それでも進んで来られた。

これからも、何があっても負けない。 いよいよ。行ってきまぁす。

