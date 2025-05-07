wrestling / News

Mina Shirakawa Moving to US and Says Goodbye to Japan, Mariah May Comments

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MIna Shirakawa Mariah May AEW Dynamite 9-25-24 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Mina Shirakawa recently wrestled her last match in STARDOM and plans on relocating to the US to appear in AEW. Mina Shirakawa commented on the move via social media.

She wrote earlier today, “I cried so many tears in this room. But every morning, I chose to fight for my future. Hard times may come. But I’ll never give up. Thank you, Japan. 🇯🇵✈️🇺🇸” Mariah May later responded, “I’m waiting for you 🩷 Us against the world, Mina 👑 ”

You can view that exchange below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading