– As previously reported, Mina Shirakawa recently wrestled her last match in STARDOM and plans on relocating to the US to appear in AEW. Mina Shirakawa commented on the move via social media.

She wrote earlier today, “I cried so many tears in this room. But every morning, I chose to fight for my future. Hard times may come. But Iโ€™ll never give up. Thank you, Japan. ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ตโœˆ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ” Mariah May later responded, “Iโ€™m waiting for you ๐Ÿฉท Us against the world, Mina ๐Ÿ‘‘ ”

You can view that exchange below:

ใ“ใฎ้ƒจๅฑ‹ใงใ€ใŸใใ•ใ‚“ใฎๆƒณใ„ใจๅ‘ใๅˆใฃใŸใ€‚

็ฐกๅ˜ใช้“ใ˜ใ‚ƒใชใ‹ใฃใŸใ‘ใฉใ€ใใ‚Œใงใ‚‚้€ฒใ‚“ใงๆฅใ‚‰ใ‚ŒใŸใ€‚

ใ“ใ‚Œใ‹ใ‚‰ใ‚‚ใ€ไฝ•ใŒใ‚ใฃใฆใ‚‚่ฒ ใ‘ใชใ„ใ€‚ ใ„ใ‚ˆใ„ใ‚ˆใ€‚่กŒใฃใฆใใพใใ™ใ€‚

๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ตโœˆ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ I cried so many tears in this room.

But every morning, I chose to fight for my future.

Hard times may come. But Iโ€™llโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/s8fkenjdvA — ็™ฝๅทๆœชๅฅˆใ€€Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) May 7, 2025