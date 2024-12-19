Mina Shirakawa On Kicking Bottle Out Of Mariah May’s Hand At AEW Full Gear

Mina Shirakawa says she made quite an impression backstage when she kicked the champagne bottle out of Mariah May’s hand at AEW Full Gear. Shirakawa hit the bottle to disarm May as the AEW Women’s World Champion tried to turn on her, and Shirakawa was asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the moment.

“Many girls said (they were impressed),” Shirakawa said. “It was very hard. In Japan, I train kickboxing and striking. It felt nice kicking.”

Shirakawa battled May for the title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, but May was able to win and retain her title.