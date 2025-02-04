wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Out Of Action Due to Injuries
Mina Shirakawa will be out of action for a bit after suffering injuries at a STARDOM event on Sunday. STARDOM announced on Tuesday that Shirakawa suffered injuries at their February 2nd show and will be on the shelf for an unspecified about of time.
The company wrote on Twitter:
“As announced earlier today, @MinaShirakawa will be out of action for an unspecified period to recover from injuries sustained on Sunday at Korakuen Hall.
Join us in wishing Mina a speedy recovery
#WeWantMina
#STARDOM”
No word as of yet to the nature or severity of the injuries. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Shirakawa for a quick and full recovery.
