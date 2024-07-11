wrestling / News

Mina Shirakawa Reacts To Mariah May’s Attack on Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mariah May AEW Dynamite 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Mariah May won the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night and then immediately attacked and bloodied her mentor, Toni Storm. In a post on Twitter, Mina Shirakawa reacted to the news.

She wrote: “Nooooooo!! Noooooooooooooooooo!! NooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOO!!! I can’t sort out my feelings……..

