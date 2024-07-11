Mina Shirakawa Reacts To Mariah May’s Attack on Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Mariah May won the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night and then immediately attacked and bloodied her mentor, Toni Storm. In a post on Twitter, Mina Shirakawa reacted to the news.

She wrote: “Nooooooo!! Noooooooooooooooooo!! NooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOO!!! I can’t sort out my feelings……..”