Mina Shirakawa Reacts To Mariah May’s Attack on Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Mariah May won the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night and then immediately attacked and bloodied her mentor, Toni Storm. In a post on Twitter, Mina Shirakawa reacted to the news.
She wrote: “Nooooooo!! Noooooooooooooooooo!! NooooooooooooooooOOOOOOOOOO!!! I can’t sort out my feelings……..”
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) July 11, 2024