Mina Shirakawa Returns To AEW On Dynamite, Joins Mariah May On Stage

Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW Dynamite, just as she promised Mariah May. Shirakawa appeared on Wednesday’s show after May defeated Yuka Sakazaki to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship.

After the match, May went to attack Sakazaki but Willow Nightingale made the save. Shirakawa’s music played and distracted Nightingale, allowing May to attack her before coming to the stage where Shirakawa came out and reluctantly celebrated with her.