Mina Shirakawa Says Her Rivalry With Mariah May Is ‘Far From Over,’ May Responds

Mina Shirakawa says she isn’t done with Mariah May following last night’s AEW Dynamite, but May disagrees. As reported, May defeated her friend-turned-rival on last night’s show to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. Shirakawa posted to Twitter on Wednesday to write:

“This is far from over. I will reach the top, no matter what. #AEWDynamite #WeWantMina”

May retweeted the post and wrote:

“back to modelling you go … I still love you though”

May looks to have another enemy to deal with, as Toni Storm returned at last night’s show after May’s victory.