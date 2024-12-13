wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Says Her Rivalry With Mariah May Is ‘Far From Over,’ May Responds
December 12, 2024 | Posted by
Mina Shirakawa says she isn’t done with Mariah May following last night’s AEW Dynamite, but May disagrees. As reported, May defeated her friend-turned-rival on last night’s show to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. Shirakawa posted to Twitter on Wednesday to write:
“This is far from over.
I will reach the top, no matter what.
#AEWDynamite #WeWantMina”
May retweeted the post and wrote:
“back to modelling you go … I still love you though”
May looks to have another enemy to deal with, as Toni Storm returned at last night’s show after May’s victory.
